TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.11 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and approximately $341.68 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002600 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003258 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 179.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,397,682,902 coins and its circulating supply is 92,397,686,055 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

