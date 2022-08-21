Twin Tree Management LP Buys 69,451 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $97.20. 535,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,942. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.