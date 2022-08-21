Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Cap Hits $150,462.83

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $150,462.83 and approximately $520.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
