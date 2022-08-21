U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. 90,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

