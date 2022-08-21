Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,381,764 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $123,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

