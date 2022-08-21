Uhive Trading Up 175.3% This Week (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded 175.3% higher against the US dollar. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $78,076.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Uhive Profile
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,177,755 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Uhive Coin Trading
