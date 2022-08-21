UMA (UMA) Tops One Day Volume of $16.48 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, UMA has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00013575 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $200.03 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

