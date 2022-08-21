Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $974,940.45

Unido EP (UDO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $974,940.45 and approximately $37,051.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00763936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

