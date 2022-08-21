UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $0.0596

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $166,849.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.
UniLayer Coin Profile
LAYER is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniLayer
