United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.95.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.