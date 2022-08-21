Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Uniti Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 804,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,428. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
