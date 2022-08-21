Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 804,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,428. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.