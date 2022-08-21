Unlock Protocol Price Tops $14.00 on Major Exchanges (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.00 or 0.00058396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $626,793.63 and approximately $19,709.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unlock Protocol

UDT is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform."

