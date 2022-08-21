Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.11.

UNM opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

