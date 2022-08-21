UNUS SED LEO Price Up 2.2% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.90 billion and $1.63 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00023949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00257614 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

