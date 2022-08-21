USDX [Lighthouse] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $74,792.99 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00552498 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00253942 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049533 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002880 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
