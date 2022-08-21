USDX [Lighthouse] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $74,792.99 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00552498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002880 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.