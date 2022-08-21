Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

