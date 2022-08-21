Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

