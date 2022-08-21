Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1,369.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

