Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lowered by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $449,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $227.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

