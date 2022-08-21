Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.15 and its 200 day moving average is $382.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

