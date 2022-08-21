Vectorspace AI Market Capitalization Hits $17.42 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $17.42 million and $37,418.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00511308 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.16 or 0.02002160 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00237859 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

