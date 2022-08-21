Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and $571,163.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00006923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,169,545 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.