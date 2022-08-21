VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $823.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.