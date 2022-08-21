VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $823.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

