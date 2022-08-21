Vetri Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Vetri coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Vetri has a market cap of $2.58 million and $38.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vetri

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

