Viomi Technology (VIOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 22nd. Viomi Technology has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

VIOT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

