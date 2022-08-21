Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.82 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.28. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

