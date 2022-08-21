Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 7,999.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Walmart by 1,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

