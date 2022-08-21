Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

