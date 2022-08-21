Wanchain (WAN) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.89 million and $734,016.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

