Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Lessened by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,679,000 after acquiring an additional 192,819 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $164,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,041,000 after buying an additional 220,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

WCN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.87. 562,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.