Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 863 ($10.43) on Wednesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 722.80 ($8.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 820.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 991.31.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

