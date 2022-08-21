Waves Hits Market Cap of $532.19 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00022767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $532.19 million and approximately $135.26 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015990 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005115 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002725 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,118,854 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
