Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $162.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

