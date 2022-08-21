WPP TOKEN (WPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

