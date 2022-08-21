WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.92.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$161.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.09 billion and a PE ratio of 42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.33.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.8088361 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

