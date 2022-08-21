WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $6.34 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $446.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WW International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.