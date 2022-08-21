Xend Finance Price Hits $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Xend Finance has a market cap of $4.09 million and $453,410.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

