XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

XMax (XMX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $631,133.72 and $69,136.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00099881 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

