XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XPO Logistics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $56.00 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.85.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

