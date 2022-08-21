Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Yellow Pages has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

