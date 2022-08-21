ZClassic Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $279,348.04 and $17.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00299266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00115685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00077886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 190.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.