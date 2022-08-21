ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.66 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00770228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
