Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.87.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zynga Price Performance
ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga
Zynga Company Profile
Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.
