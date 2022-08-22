100,000 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 886,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 221,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,037,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

