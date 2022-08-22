105,836 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

