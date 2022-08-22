12,497 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.08. 10,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.89.

