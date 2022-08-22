15,769 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,524,387. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.