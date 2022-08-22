1,914,779 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,914,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,121,000. AerCap comprises 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.78% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AerCap by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $47.50 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

