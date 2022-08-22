1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.59 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for about $69.13 or 0.00323992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.59 million and $12,401.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

