20,748 Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Semper Paratus Acquisition comprises 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGSTU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,437,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,091,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

NASDAQ:LGSTU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

